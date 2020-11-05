Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho provides yet more hilarity on Instagram after watching Tottenham cruise past Ludogorets

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho once again proved he really is the ‘Special One’ on social media with another hilarious post after Tottenham defeated Ludogorets. Harry Kane continued on his path to becoming Spurs’ greatest ever goalscorer as he notched his 200th for the club in a 3-1 Europa League win. The 27-year-old joined Jimmy Greaves and Bobby […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League 01:10

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: We took the game very seriously [Video]

Mourinho: We took the game very seriously

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with the attitude of his team during their 3-1 win over Bulgarian champions Ludogorets - having criticised their approach to week's loss in Antwerp.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win [Video]

Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win

Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident [Video]

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident

Jose Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of Harry Kane over criticism inthe media for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brightonlast weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published