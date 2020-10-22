Arsenal vs. Molde score: Joe Willock impresses as Mikel Arteta's side continue perfect Europa League start

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Arteta: More to come from Partey



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says there is still more to come from new signing Thomas Partey after he impressed in the 2-1 Europa League win against Rapid Vienna. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago