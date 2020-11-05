Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celtic star Mohamed Elyounoussi caught using mobile phone during Europa League defeat as Chris Sutton slams ‘gutless’ and ‘pathetic’ Hoops

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A furious Chris Sutton tore into a ‘gutless’ and ‘pathetic’ Celtic side that were convincingly beaten by Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Celtic lacked quality and fight as they went down to a 3-1 defeat at home and now their chances of reaching the knockout stage are looking near-impossible. But what infuriates former Celtic […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season [Video]

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Napoli will face Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka in Group F with AS Roma, Young Boys Bern, Cluj and CSKA Sofia in Group A.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:10Published

Tweets about this