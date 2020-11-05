Global  
 

Maddison disappointed by latest England snub

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
James Maddison has admitted to feeling disappointed by his latest omission from the England squad, but vowed to keep pushing for an international return. Gareth Southgate confirmed his selection for games against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland but did not include the 23-year-old on Thursday. Maddison has now not been involved in the […]
