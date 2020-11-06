Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley

FOX Sports Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and BayleyBianca Belair considers herself the 'EST of WWE.' Proclaiming to be the strongest, fastest, toughest and all-around best Superstar going, Belair joins Ryan Satin to discuss joining SmackDown and wanting her shot at wrestling Sasha Banks and Bayley for the title.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley

Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley 01:19

 Bianca Belair considers herself the 'EST of WWE.' Proclaiming to be the strongest, fastest, toughest and all-around best Superstar going, Belair joins Ryan Satin to discuss joining SmackDown and wanting her shot at wrestling Sasha Banks and Bayley for the title.

You Might Like