Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone spins Trailblazers to 9-wicket win over Velocity
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Englishwoman Ecclestone, ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20 rankings, was well-supported by veteran Jhulan Goswami (2-13)...
Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05.While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Jhulan Goswami said, "This is important tournament for women's cricket. Lot of young...
Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah. "Women's T20 Challenge is a huge platform. Thanks to BCCI for this opportunity. It will make a..
Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah. "It was an amazing performance and the team was brilliant. It was amazing bowling and fielding..
Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a..