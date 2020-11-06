Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone spins Trailblazers to 9-wicket win over Velocity

Global  
 

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Englishwoman Ecclestone, ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20 rankings, was well-supported by veteran Jhulan Goswami (2-13)...
 Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05.While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Jhulan Goswami said, "This is important tournament for women's cricket. Lot of young...

