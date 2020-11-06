Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes overwhelm 49ers as Packers win 34-17
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers topped the San Francisco 49ers, 34-17, behind his four touchdown passes and 305 yards. Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on two touchdown passes and Marcedes Lewis added a score as well. Davante Adams nabbed his 8th touchdown catch of the season on the Packers' opening drive, making the Packers the first team since 2007 to score on all eight opening drives through the first eight games of the season.
Yesterday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shot down rumors that the reason Green Bay didn’t make a deadline trade for receiver Will Fuller was due to a disagreement within the organization.LaFleur said he didn’t believe talks got very serious to begin with. The Packers notably didn’t...