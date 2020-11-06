Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes overwhelm 49ers as Packers win 34-17

FOX Sports Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes overwhelm 49ers as Packers win 34-17Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers topped the San Francisco 49ers, 34-17, behind his four touchdown passes and 305 yards. Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on two touchdown passes and Marcedes Lewis added a score as well. Davante Adams nabbed his 8th touchdown catch of the season on the Packers' opening drive, making the Packers the first team since 2007 to score on all eight opening drives through the first eight games of the season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Packers have done a huge disservice to Aaron Rodgers | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Packers have done a huge disservice to Aaron Rodgers | UNDISPUTED 02:44

 Yesterday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shot down rumors that the reason Green Bay didn’t make a deadline trade for receiver Will Fuller was due to a disagreement within the organization.LaFleur said he didn’t believe talks got very serious to begin with. The Packers notably didn’t...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Packers will defeat 49ers in Week 9, I don't believe in Nick Mullens at all | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Packers will defeat 49ers in Week 9, I don't believe in Nick Mullens at all | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis believes this will be a revenge game for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Hear him explain why he doesn't believe in 49ers..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published
Peter Schrager talks Cowboys' potential draft strategy & Rodgers' GB Packers current roster | THE HERD [Video]

Peter Schrager talks Cowboys' potential draft strategy & Rodgers' GB Packers current roster | THE HERD

Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' draft picks, Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers' potential for their current roster. Schrager feels Dak Prescott's value has gone up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published
Brian Westbrook: Rodgers' Packers pass on possible trade for WR Will Fuller | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brian Westbrook: Rodgers' Packers pass on possible trade for WR Will Fuller | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers passing on possible trade of wide receiver Will Fuller. Westbrook feels the lack of trades is due to the organization having full faith in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:55Published

Tweets about this