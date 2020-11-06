Packers' Adams: 'Fair to say' I'm best WR in NFL
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Packers' Davante Adams had 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the 49ers, and afterward he said he thinks it's "fair to say" he's the best receiver in the league.
