Lo Celso's Ludogorets display has given Mourinho exactly what he wanted at Spurs Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Giovani Lo Celso was on the scoresheet on Thursday evening as he netted Tottenham's third goal in the 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League Giovani Lo Celso was on the scoresheet on Thursday evening as he netted Tottenham's third goal in the 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like