NFL: Aaron Rodgers stars in convincing Green Bay Packers win

BBC Sport Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Aaron Rogers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers dominant 34-17 win over an injury-stricken San Francisco 49ers.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill 11/5 01:06

 Will the Packers game against San Francisco go on as scheduled? Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has new details in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.

