Eddie Howe tipped as perfect replacement for Neil Lennon at Celtic as Alan Brazil compares situation to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Friday, 6 November 2020
Like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, the love affair with Neil Lennon at Celtic is slowly dying. Although both are legendary players of the clubs they manage, even their biggest fans are running out of patience with current results. Celtic slipped to their third successive defeat at home for the first time in 30 […]
