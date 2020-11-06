Global  
 

Edwin Valero hit like Mike Tyson and seemed destined for Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, but he killed his wife and himself to leave a family devastated

talkSPORT
The name Edwin Valero is a complicated one in the world of boxing. He is the only fighter recognised by the WBC to have a pristine 27-0 record, while every single one of his fights ended via knockout. The Venezuelan had an aggressive, relentless style inside the ring and had Mike Tyson’s heavy hands to […]
