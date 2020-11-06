Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morata and Koke return for Spain as Marcos Llorente wins first call-up

SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Alvaro Morata and Koke have been recalled to the Spain squad, while Marcos Llorente has earned a first senior call-up. La Roja have been short of in-form central strikers in recent months but Morata has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Juventus, scoring six goals in seven appearances in all competitions, including three […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like