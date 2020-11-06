Morata and Koke return for Spain as Marcos Llorente wins first call-up Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Alvaro Morata and Koke have been recalled to the Spain squad, while Marcos Llorente has earned a first senior call-up. La Roja have been short of in-form central strikers in recent months but Morata has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Juventus, scoring six goals in seven appearances in all competitions, including three […] 👓 View full article

