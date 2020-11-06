Global  
 

Lee Bowyer reacts as Charlton Athletic boss linked with move to West Brom

Tamworth Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Lee Bowyer reacts as Charlton Athletic boss linked with move to West BromLee Bowyer responds as national newspaper report links him with shock move to The Hawthorns as the pressure continues to mount on winless Albion boss Slaven Bilic.
Boss addresses shock West Brom links as defiant Slaven Bilic makes Spurs vow

Boss addresses shock West Brom links as defiant Slaven Bilic makes Spurs vow Latest West Bromwich Albion news as a fired-up Slaven Bilic looks ahead to Tottenham clash and Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer addresses shock West Brom links
Sutton Coldfield Observer