'Does Tua have it?' — Colin Cowherd on Tua's debut with the Miami Dolphins | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd shares his biggest takeaways from Tua Tagovailoa's debut start with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came out with a win against the Los Angeles Rams, but Colin is concerned that what he..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:44 Published 4 days ago