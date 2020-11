You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 9 matchups in the AFC West, as Broncos look to down Falcons and the Chargers hope Justin Herbert can lead them over the Raiders. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:05 Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd responds to Drew Lock & promises to dance on Monday if the Broncos beat the Falcons | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses why he doesn't like showboating quarterbacks, and the latest QB to get Colin's attention is Denver Bronco's Drew Lock. After Drew's response to Colin about dancing, Cowherd.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:33 Published 2 days ago AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs?



CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:24 Published 3 weeks ago