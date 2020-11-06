Global  
 

“Stay safe, respect the rules and watch Tottenham, and suffer with us” – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has a message to the club’s supporters in these difficult times. "Stay safe, respect the rules and watch Tottenham." 💙 Jose's message to the fans. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/cj3cDbWaGP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2020
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League 01:10

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014,...

