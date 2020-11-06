Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derby County set for Abu Dhabi royal family takeover

SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Derby County have announced that a deal has been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the Championship club to a company owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family. The Rams are currently owned by Mel Morris, who became their sole owner in September 2015, but the Derby businessman has recently been seeking to sell up […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets

IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets 02:57

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, RCB head coach Simon Katich spoke about today's defeat against SRH. Katich said, "Credit...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder [Video]

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published
IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory [Video]

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans [Video]

Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Deal for Derby sale to Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Khaled agreed ‘in principle’

 Derby have confirmed a deal has been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the club to Derventio Holdings, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer...
Belfast Telegraph

Derby County takeover by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, cousin of Man City owner and part of Abu Dhabi royal family, approved by EFL

 The takeover of Derby County by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family is nearing completion having been approved by the English Football League. The EFL on...
talkSPORT

News24.com | Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover

 Derby County say that a deal had been agreed "in principle" for the sale of the English Championship club to a company owned by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal...
News24