Boise State dominates Utah State 42-13 in their season opener



The Boise State Broncos finally got to play some football and even without fans in Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos cruised to a 42-13 victory over Utah State. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Boise State football to open against Utah State Saturday



The Broncos will open the shortened eight-game season against Utah State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. While the Broncos will make their return to the field, fans will not be making a.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago