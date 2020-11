NFL Week 9 injuries: Christian McCaffrey set to return, Bills down several key starters and more updates Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A complete rundown of every single team's final injury report heading into Week 9 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 5



The NFL was struck by the injury bug again this past weekend, as several key fantasy contributors went down with injuries in Week 4. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:29 Published on October 6, 2020