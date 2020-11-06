Justin Turner won't be disciplined by MLB for returning to field after positive virus test
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.
