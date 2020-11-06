Justin Turner won't be disciplined by MLB for returning to field after positive virus test

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested..

MLB to Investigate Justin Turner for Breaching League’s COVID-19 Protocols On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that they had opened an investigation into Justin Turner.

Justin Turner celebrates with Dodgers after positive COVID test: Four lingering question as MLB investigates Turner returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates despite being asked to remain isolated

Justin Turner not disciplined by MLB for joining Dodgers during World Series celebration after positive COVID-19 test Major League Baseball will not discipline Justin Turner for his decision to celebrate with his team after testing positive for COVID-19.

