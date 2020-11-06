Global  
 

Vinicius Junior: Criticism is to be expected when you play for Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Vinicius Junior insists being criticised is to be expected when playing for Real Madrid, who he describes as the biggest club in the world. The Brazil international has struggled to cement himself as a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Flamengo in 2018. He has made 53 LaLiga appearances since the start […]
