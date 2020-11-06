Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours as Roman Abramovich green lights more spending

Football.london Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Latest Chelsea transfer rumours as Roman Abramovich green lights more spendingThe latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours as Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso and Declan Rice could be going in out of the club in the January window
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer Show: Chelsea exits expected [Video]

Transfer Show: Chelsea exits expected

Kaveh Solhekol reports the latest surrounding a number of players who could be leaving Chelsea before the transfer window deadline.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published