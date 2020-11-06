Global  
 

Heisman candidate, Mac Jones, breaks down explosive Alabama offense | CFB on FOX

FOX Sports Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Current Heisman frontrunner, Alabama’s Mac Jones, joins Matt Leinart to break down his biggest moments from the Tide’s win against Mississippi State and discuss what it’s like to play in an offense with so many weapons including Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith.
Joel Klatt & Colin Cowherd discuss whether Mac Jones is the next Joe Burrow | THE HERD

Joel Klatt & Colin Cowherd discuss whether Mac Jones is the next Joe Burrow | THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss whether Alabama Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones can be the next Joe Burrow. Hear why Klatt believes Mac is capable of accomplishing this feat.

