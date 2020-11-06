Heisman candidate, Mac Jones, breaks down explosive Alabama offense | CFB on FOX
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Current Heisman frontrunner, Alabama’s Mac Jones, joins Matt Leinart to break down his biggest moments from the Tide’s win against Mississippi State and discuss what it’s like to play in an offense with so many weapons including Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith.
Current Heisman frontrunner, Alabama’s Mac Jones, joins Matt Leinart to break down his biggest moments from the Tide’s win against Mississippi State and discuss what it’s like to play in an offense with so many weapons including Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources