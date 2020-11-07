Marseille record 14-year first in Ligue 1 after seeing off struggling Strasbourg Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Marseille became the first team to win a Ligue 1 match with just one shot since 2006-07, following their 1-0 victory over Strasbourg. Morgan Sanson’s goal with 18 minutes remaining was all that separated Marseille and struggling hosts Strasbourg on Friday. Marseille scraped past Strasbourg, becoming the first Ligue 1 side to prevail despite only […] 👓 View full article

