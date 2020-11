You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami Hurricanes Ready For Season Opener Versus UAB



CBS4's Mike Cugno has a preview of Thursday night's game. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:23 Published on September 10, 2020 Hard Rock Stadium Getting Prepared For UM's Season Opener



Miami is hoping quarterback D'Eriq King can lead a Hurricanes' offensive revival when they take on UAB. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:52 Published on September 9, 2020