Idaho adds nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; state averaging a record 890 cases a day



Idaho again set a record seven-day moving average on Sunday with a daily case rate of 889.14 over the last week. The state has consistently broken its record 12 days in a row amid a surge of new cases.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Boise State dominates Utah State 42-13 in their season opener



The Boise State Broncos finally got to play some football and even without fans in Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos cruised to a 42-13 victory over Utah State. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago