Russell Wilson spends Rs 7.4 crore per year on Ciara and his fitness

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Russell Wilson spends Rs 7.4 crore per year on Ciara and his fitnessNational Football League star Russell Wilson has revealed that he spends a whopping $1 million (approx Rs 7.41 crore) every year to pay his team of trainers and chefs to ensure singer wife Ciara and him can stay healthy. Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Wilson said: "I probably spend $1 million if not more, a year, just on...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Russell Wilson spends $1 million on full-time trainers and chefs every year

Russell Wilson spends $1 million on full-time trainers and chefs every year 01:45

 Russell Wilson spends $1 million on full-time trainers so he can keep playing American football until he is 45.

