Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek decisions as James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford return for Everton against Manchester United

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again left Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek out of his Manchester United XI for the crunch clash with Everton on talkSPORT. The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park on the back of their worst Premier League start in seven years and their manager’s job is thought to be […]
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a 'plan' for Donny van de Beek and Manchester United will soon see the best of him – just like Barcelona saw with Neymar

 Donny van de Beek will not be concerned about his lack of first-team action at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a long-term plan for the midfielder...
talkSPORT

Pogba and Van de Beek on bench for Manchester United, Rodriguez returns for Everton as Solskjaer faces make-or-break clash at Goodison Park

 Manchester United travel to Everton in one of the pick of the weekend's top-flight clashes. After a miserable week for the Red Devils, where they were defeated...
talkSPORT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'not making key decisions' at Man Utd, claims Souness

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'not making key decisions' at Man Utd, claims Souness Donny van de Beek's arrival at Manchester United shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a major say in the club's transfer business, according to Graeme...
Daily Star