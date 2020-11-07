Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek decisions as James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford return for Everton against Manchester United
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again left Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek out of his Manchester United XI for the crunch clash with Everton on talkSPORT. The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park on the back of their worst Premier League start in seven years and their manager’s job is thought to be […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Saturday's trip to faceEverton, knowing anything less than a win will mean they have experiencedtheir worst start to a Premier League season at the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published