Forget Adams & Armstrong: "Under the radar" Southampton ace was the true hero vs NUFC - opinion Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong may have stolen the headlines in Southampton's 2-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League, but midfielder Oriol Romeu was a true unsung hero at St Mary's. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

