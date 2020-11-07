Global  
 

Vidal says Messi is from ´another planet´ as he targets success with Inter

Arturo Vidal is convinced Inter can win a major trophy this season after opting to join the Serie A club because of the presence of Antonio Conte.  Vidal arrived from Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season as Inter aimed to build on a promising first year under Conte, having finished second to Juventus in the league and […]
