Odd Donald Trump banner spotted at Everton vs Man Utd flying over Goodison Park

Daily Star Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Odd Donald Trump banner spotted at Everton vs Man Utd flying over Goodison ParkEverton hosted Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime with a plane flying a banner claiming 'World Knows Trump Won' seen above Goodison Park
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Everton v Man United

Premier League match preview: Everton v Man United 01:23

 Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park with both sides seeking areturn to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Take a look at the statshere.

Banner supporting Donald Trump flies over Goodison Park ahead of Everton vs Manchester United

 With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line, the Manchester United manager must’ve dreaded the sight of a message being flown over Goodison Park ahead of the...
talkSPORT