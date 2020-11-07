Tony Cascarino believes Ralph Hasenhuttl deserves to be compared to Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa after leading Southampton to top of Premier League
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino believes Ralph Hasenhuttl deserves to be compared to Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for the work he has done with Southampton. Saints moved top of the Premier League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Che Adams gave Southampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up […]
