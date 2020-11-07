Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Cascarino believes Ralph Hasenhuttl deserves to be compared to Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa after leading Southampton to top of Premier League

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino believes Ralph Hasenhuttl deserves to be compared to Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for the work he has done with Southampton. Saints moved top of the Premier League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. Che Adams gave Southampton an early lead and Stuart Armstrong wrapped up […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Hasenhuttl: Amazing team performance

Hasenhuttl: Amazing team performance 03:38

 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says that his side were almost perfect after they beat Newcastle 2-0 to temporarily go top of the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League [Video]

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Hodgson impressed by Bielsa [Video]

Hodgson impressed by Bielsa

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Marcelo Bielsa for the job he has done at Leeds ahead of their first game against each other this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp [Video]

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published