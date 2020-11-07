Amir Khan sends classy message to Kell Brook ahead of Terence Crawford fight as he puts rivalry aside and encourages fellow Brit to ‘stop his reign’ Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amir Khan has sent a positive message of encouragement to his old rival Kell Brook ahead of the Sheffield man’s fight with Terence Crawford next weekend. America’s pound-for-pound star successfully defended his WBO welterweight title against Khan last year, stopping him in round six. Now, Brook is set to challenge Crawford and is a big […] 👓 View full article

