Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long discuss the pressure Jim Harbaugh faces at Michigan

FOX Sports Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long discuss the pressure Jim Harbaugh faces at MichiganHow much pressure does Jim Harbaugh face at Michigan after struggling against his rivals and in Bowl games? Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long react to the situation Harbaugh faces returning home to Ann Arbor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Joel Klatt breaks down Jim Harbaugh's recent struggles with the Michigan Wolverines | THE HERD

Joel Klatt breaks down Jim Harbaugh's recent struggles with the Michigan Wolverines | THE HERD 03:49

 Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jim Harbaugh's recent struggles with the Michigan Wolverines.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Inside the Huddle with Jim Harbaugh - November 2, 2020 [Video]

Inside the Huddle with Jim Harbaugh - November 2, 2020

Michigan State beat Michigan Saturday behind big plays featuring Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Ricky White. The Wolverines, meanwhile, didn't have a single play go 30 yards or more. Jim Harbaugh took..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:02Published