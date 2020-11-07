Giants bench WR Tate over outburst on usage Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After being caught on camera yelling "Throw me the ball" after a spectacular touchdown grab against the Buccaneers and liking a tweet suggesting he should be cut, Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will not play Sunday against Washington. 👓 View full article

