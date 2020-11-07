Hakim Ziyech shines again and Thiago Silva scores first Chelsea goal as Blues beat Sheffield United despite losing clean sheet streak
Hakim Ziyech stole the show as Chelsea beat Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Moroccan winger notched two assists and was heavily involved throughout as Frank Lampard’s men rose to third in the Premier League. The table’s bottom side took a surprise early lead as David McGoldrick’s neat flick handed the Blades […]
