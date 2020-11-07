Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sandy Alderson needs to hire a president of baseball operations for Steve Cohen's Mets

Newsday Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Team president SandyÂ Alderson can let that personÂ help pick a GM and the rest of his staff. The president title also makes it easier to hire someone who already is a GM.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mets To Officially Introduce New Owner Steve Cohen

Mets To Officially Introduce New Owner Steve Cohen 00:29

 The Mets will officially introduce new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson at an event at Citi Field Tuesday afternoon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out [Video]

Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out

The Mets officially have a new owner and he's not wasting any time before making big moves. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Five questions for Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson ahead of Mets news conference

 New Mets owner and team president will hold a video news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
Newsday Also reported by •CBS 2