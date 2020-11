Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin



Democrats and critics from Wisconsin and Michigan -- both states that Joe Biden captured -- said the Trump administration’s maneuvers have a slim chance of working. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:57 Published 3 days ago

Michigan State stuns Michigan in Tucker's first win as coach



MSU was a three touchdown underdog and spoiled the home opener for the Wolverines. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago