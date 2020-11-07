Marcus Rashford reveals ‘great conversation’ with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over campaign to end child food poverty
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he shared a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday. The Red Devils striker has been heavily praised for his campaign this year to end child food poverty across the country. Back in June, Rashford was hailed as ‘inspiration’ when he […]
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he shared a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday. The Red Devils striker has been heavily praised for his campaign this year to end child food poverty across the country. Back in June, Rashford was hailed as ‘inspiration’ when he […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources