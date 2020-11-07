News24.com | Dramatic 3rd day at Cyprus Showdown
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Matthew Jordan and Johannes Veerman carded rounds of 64 to finish top of the leaderboard after the Saturday shootout at the Cyprus Showdown but Gavin Green will take the momentum into day four after a big finish sealed his place for the final 18 holes.
Matthew Jordan and Johannes Veerman carded rounds of 64 to finish top of the leaderboard after the Saturday shootout at the Cyprus Showdown but Gavin Green will take the momentum into day four after a big finish sealed his place for the final 18 holes.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources