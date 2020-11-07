Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Dramatic 3rd day at Cyprus Showdown

News24 Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Matthew Jordan and Johannes Veerman carded rounds of 64 to finish top of the leaderboard after the Saturday shootout at the Cyprus Showdown but Gavin Green will take the momentum into day four after a big finish sealed his place for the final 18 holes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cyprus Showdown: New format explained [Video]

Cyprus Showdown: New format explained

Jamie Donaldson and Callum Shinkwin explain the format for the European Tour's inaugural Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published