Curious parrot wants to know the color of coffee



Einstein the Talking Texan parrot imitates the gurgling sound of his owner drinking coffee. Einstein asks, "What color?". Einstein's owner replies, "It's kind of brown." Einstein inquires.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:16 Published 10 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas axed for the first time in 33 years



Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas gathering is set to be axed for the first time in 33 years as she and Prince Philip are reportedly planning to remain in self-isolation together at Windsor Castle due.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:48 Published 13 hours ago