Declan Rice will cope vs Ireland as Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’ Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice changed national allegiance from Republic of Ireland and faces the prospect of coming up against them next week for Gareth Southgate's side West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice changed national allegiance from Republic of Ireland and faces the prospect of coming up against them next week for Gareth Southgate's side 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury



England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 21 hours ago

