Declan Rice will cope vs Ireland as Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’

Daily Star Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Declan Rice will cope vs Ireland as Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice changed national allegiance from Republic of Ireland and faces the prospect of coming up against them next week for Gareth Southgate's side
