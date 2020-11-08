Maryland beats Penn State, 35-19, most points scored in school history vs. Nittany Lions
Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Maryland Terrapins scored more points in a single game than they ever have against the Penn State Nittany Lions before. Maryland came out on top 35-19 on Saturday.
