Maryland beats Penn State, 35-19, most points scored in school history vs. Nittany Lions

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 November 2020
Maryland beats Penn State, 35-19, most points scored in school history vs. Nittany LionsLed by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Maryland Terrapins scored more points in a single game than they ever have against the Penn State Nittany Lions before. Maryland came out on top 35-19 on Saturday.
