Bo Melton scores on wild cross-field punt return lateral to narrow gap vs. Ohio State, 42-21 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Off of Drue Chrisman's punt, Avery Young throws a lateral pass to Bo Melton who runs it all the way back for a 58-yard touchdown. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights trail the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-21. Off of Drue Chrisman's punt, Avery Young throws a lateral pass to Bo Melton who runs it all the way back for a 58-yard touchdown. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights trail the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-21. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

