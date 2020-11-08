Bo Melton scores on wild cross-field punt return lateral to narrow gap vs. Ohio State, 42-21
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Off of Drue Chrisman's punt, Avery Young throws a lateral pass to Bo Melton who runs it all the way back for a 58-yard touchdown. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights trail the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-21.
