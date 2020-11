Colin Cowherd isn't sure Cowboys would pass on replacing Dak Prescott with Justin Fields | THE HERD



The Dallas Cowboys are struggling in the first half of the season, leading Colin Cowherd to question: Would Jerry Jones would use a first round pick to replace Dak Prescott? With Ohio State's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:28 Published 3 days ago

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago