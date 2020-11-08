Aston Villa's Emi Martinez texts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Arsenal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Magical debut for Martinez



Emi Martinez proved to be one of Aston Villa’s heroes in their win over Sheffield United by saving a penalty on his debut after his transfer from Arsenal. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:15 Published on September 21, 2020 'Barca & Inter made Aubameyang offers'



Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals Barcelona and Inter Milan made offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published on September 16, 2020 Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-running contract saga has come to a close,with the Arsenal captain making the commitment to stay at the London club. The31-year-old has signed a three-year contract,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Premier League Team of the Week as Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves stars hit the headlines on Matchweek 7 Premier League Matchweek 7 was once again filled with great goals and performances. Arsenal beat Manchester United in the weekend’s headline clash at Old...

Shoot 5 days ago



Expected Arsenal line-up for Premier League clash against Aston Villa Mikel Arteta's men host Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney all expected in the lineup

Tamworth Herald 16 hours ago



