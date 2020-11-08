Aston Villa's Emi Martinez texts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Arsenal
Sunday, 8 November 2020 (
49 minutes ago) Latest Aston Villa news as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discusses what claret and blue stopper and former Gunners team-mate Emi Martinez has told him ahead of the game.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Magical debut for Martinez
Emi Martinez proved to be one of Aston Villa’s heroes in their win over Sheffield United by saving a penalty on his debut after his transfer from Arsenal.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:15 Published on September 21, 2020
'Barca & Inter made Aubameyang offers'
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals Barcelona and Inter Milan made offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published on September 16, 2020
Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-running contract saga has come to a close,with the Arsenal captain making the commitment to stay at the London club. The31-year-old has signed a three-year contract,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on September 15, 2020
Related news from verified sources