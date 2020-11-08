Parker slams Lookman as Panenka penalty disaster costs Fulham vs West Ham
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Fulham had the chance to steal a point against West Ham during a frantic end to their Premier League encounter but RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman blew it from the penalty spot
