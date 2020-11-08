Parker slams Lookman as Panenka penalty disaster costs Fulham vs West Ham

Global  
 

Parker slams Lookman as Panenka penalty disaster costs Fulham vs West HamFulham had the chance to steal a point against West Ham during a frantic end to their Premier League encounter but RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman blew it from the penalty spot
 Scott Parker says Ademola Lookman must learn from his panenka penalty miss which cost Fulham two points in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

 Fulham boss Scott Parker is angry at Ademola Lookman's penalty attempt after the forward's late miss against West Ham.
 Fulham boss Scott Parker is frustrated after Ademola Lookman fluffed a Panenka-style penalty with the last kick of the game against West Ham.
 Ademola Lookman threw away a massive chance for Fulham to salvage a point as they were beaten by West Ham on Saturday evening. Scott Parker's side battled it...
