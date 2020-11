Hakim Ziyech praised by Ashley Cole for performance against Sheffield United Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Chelsea had several standout players during the 4-1 win over Sheffield United, but £33.4m summer signing Hakim Ziyech was easily the pick of the bunch

Hakim Ziyech turned in a man of the match display and provided two assists in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:09 Published 12 hours ago